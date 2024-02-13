'Modi government is torturing us,' says Punjab farmer association general secretary ahead of march to Delhi

On Monday, three Union Ministers met with the farmers to discuss their situation, however, the latter were dissatisfied and decided to go ahead with the march.

"We tried our best during the meeting yesterday to resolve the issue and avoid a clash with the (central) government. We attended the meeting for five hours," Pandher added, speaking about the meeting.

Farmers also said that there demands have remained 'unanswered for 75 years'.

"It is unfortunate that farmers in this country are considered 'anti-national'. We are the citizens of this country and we will continue to raise our demands," Pandher said on Monday.