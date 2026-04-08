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Modi govt appoints Malayalam actor G Krishnakumar as NFDC Chairman

Krishnakumar had joined BJP in February 2021 and contested the Assembly elections from Thiruvananthapuram five years ago. He also contested the Lok Sabha polls from Kollam in 2024.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 17:47 IST
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Order dated 08.04.2026 regarding Non-Official Director Cum Chairman, NFDC.pdf
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Published 08 April 2026, 17:47 IST
India NewsNarendra Modi

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