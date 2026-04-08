<p>The Modi government on Wednesday appointed G Krishnakumar, a Malayali actor who contested Assembly and Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket, as the part-time Chairman of National Film Development Corporation.</p><p>The appointment came a day before Kerala is going to Assembly elections. Before taking up acting assignments, he was also a Malayalam news reader with Doordarshan.</p>.Delhi High Court permits restoration of X account blocked over posts defaming PM Modi.<p>Krishnakumar had joined BJP in February 2021 and contested the Assembly elections from Thiruvananthapuram five years ago. He also contested the Lok Sabha polls from Kollam in 2024.</p>.<p>The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the President has appointed Krishnakumar as a part-time non-official Director on the Board of NFDC for a period of three years with effect from the date of appointment or until further orders.</p><p>It also said, "in exercise of powers conferred under Article 78(6) of the Articles of Association of the Corporation, the President is further pleased to appoint Shri Krishnakumar G as part time Chairman of the Corporation for a period of three years with effect from the date of appointment or until further orders, whichever event occurs earlier."</p>