Modi govt approves extension of Sarthak-PDS with central outlay of Rs 25,530 cr

<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of 'Sarthak-PDS' scheme, with an outlay of Rs 25,530 crore to provide assistance to state agencies for intra-state movement of food grains and modernisation of public distribution system.</p><p>The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> approved the 'Scheme for Assistance in Ration Transport and Handling-Income with Automation in PDS' (Sarthak-PDS) as an umbrella scheme, in the 16th Finance Commission cycle award period, with an outlay of Rs 25,530 crore as the Central share.</p>.Cabinet extends rural roads scheme, increases outlay by Rs 3,727 crore.<p>The scheme will be implemented during five years -- April 2026 to March 2031, informed I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while briefing media about the Cabinet decision.</p>