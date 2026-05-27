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Modi govt approves extension of Sarthak-PDS with central outlay of Rs 25,530 cr

The scheme will provide assistance to state agencies for intra-state movement of food grains and modernisation of public distribution system.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawIndiaNarendra Modi

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