Modi govt changed coal block allocation policy to benefit Adani Group, alleges Congress

Citing examples where the Adani Group got coal blocks either as the sole bidder or as bidders with another party, Ramesh alleged, 'This is exactly the 'bid rigging' that the CAG highlighted in its audit of earlier coal auctions, and why the rules governing bidding by subsidiaries and joint ventures were tightened after 2015.' 'It is no coincidence that the blocks awarded to Adani in this manner had the lowest winning revenue-share of all the awarded coal blocks, making the PM's close friend the prime beneficiary of the government's commercial coal mining policy,' he alleged.