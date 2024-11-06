Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi govt committed to building terror-free India: Amit Shah

Shah also said that a two-day anti-terror conference, beginning here on Thursday, will further enhance coordination among agencies to strengthen Bharat's security bastion.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 18:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 18:27 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us