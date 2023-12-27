Modi govt declares Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) unlawful under UAPA

New Delhi: The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA), which the Home Ministry alleged "has been involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir" and "supporting terrorist activities", was on Wednesday declared a banned organisation.

Announcing the ban on the MLJK-MA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government's "message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law".