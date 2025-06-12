<p>New Delhi: The Modi government has democratised the use of technology and harnessed its power for the business sector, making Bharat a leading digital economy in the world in the last 11 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government completed 11 years on June 9.</p>.<p>"The Modi government democratised the use of technology and harnessed its power for the business sector, making Bharat a leading digital economy in the world in the #11YearsOfDigitalIndia," Shah wrote on X.</p>.<p>The home minister said whether it is healthcare, education, trade, or commerce, PM Modi has transformed every sector of the economy and society through the digital revolution. </p>