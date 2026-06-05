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Modi govt dismantling forests, weakening environmental framework: Mallikarjun Kharge

In a post on X, Kharge alleged that India's natural forests are being steadily eroded while the Modi government relies on manipulated definitions and selective accounting to 'manufacture an illusion' of environmental progress.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:31 IST
India NewsMallikarjun Khargeenvironment

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