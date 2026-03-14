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Modi govt exposed again, Sonam Wangchuk jailed without evidence: Kejriwal

"The months he spent in jail were not only a personal loss for him but also a loss to the country. This sheer dictatorship must be called out and stopped immediately," Kejriwal added.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 13:56 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiArvind KejriwalSonam Wangchuk

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