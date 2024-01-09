Modi govt eyes doubling cash handout for women farmers ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Report

Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' programme, the government transfers Rs 6,000 annually to both men and women farmers. It had disbursed more than Rs 2.81 lakh crore to more than 110 million farmers in 15 installments up to last November, according to government estimates.

The plan to double the cash support and target it toward women has not been previously reported. It would be presented as a move to empower women in rural India, one of the sources said.

The agriculture ministry declined to comment and the finance ministry did not respond to an email seeking comment.

There are more than 260 million farmers in India and along with their families, they are a massive voting bloc in the country of 1.4 billion people. Women account for 60 per cent of all farmers but fewer than 13 per cent of them own the land they sow, according to government data.

One of the sources said expanding the financial support to women farmers would not have any significant impact on government finances since the amount will be relatively small in what is estimated to be a $550 billion budget.

Women have been a key support base for Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is widely expected to win the next election, according to opinion polls.