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Modi govt faces global headwinds in 2026 assembly polls

2026 BATTLELINES: West Asia conflict, foreign policy challenges to shape state polls
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 21:43 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 21:43 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiAssembly elections

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