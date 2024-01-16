Modi govt has discriminated against no community: Naqvi

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has not discriminated against any community and therefore there should be "no untouchability" towards the ruling party.

Addressing a gathering at a "Shukriya Modi Bhai Jaan" event in Bareilly, he claimed that Modi has proved that democracy can deliver without "dynastic dominance and appeasement", according to a statement.

The poor, backwards and minorities were the biggest victims of the scourge of riots and terrorism, and the country is now free from the terror, with every section of society moving forward in an environment of peace, safety and prosperity, he said.