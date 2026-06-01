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Modi govt has lost people's trust, 'failed' on all fronts: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge

However, the AICC chief did not wish to comment on discussions regarding new cabinet formation in the state under CM designate D K Shivakumar.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsBJPCongressNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeIndia Politics

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