<p>Congress President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government over the rising fuel prices and said that the party has lost trust of people who voted them to power</p><p>However, the AICC chief did not wish to comment on discussions regarding new cabinet formation in the state under CM designate D K Shivakumar.</p><p>He also accused the government of "failing" on all fronts.</p> .YS Sharmila meets Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge amid buzz over Rajya Sabha nomination .<p>“Day-by-day Modi is increasing the prices of gas, petrol, diesel and all other things. Probably, he has no concern for the country. The government led by him has lost the trust of the people who believed and voted them to power,” Kharge told reporters here According to him, PM Modi uses rhetoric to sway the public, but has "failed" to deliver tangible solutions to pressing issues.</p>.<p>"He targets the opposition for everything, or accuses it of not cooperating in the country’s development. While the opposition always thinks about the country and the people and is doing everything it can. All the programmes they (Modi government) have promised for people are failing,” he added.</p>.<p>Prices of commercial LPG - the one used in hotels and restaurants - were on Monday hiked by Rs 42 per 19-kg cylinder, but there was no change in the rates of cooking gas used in household kitchens.</p>.<p>Pointing to the depreciation of Indian rupee and rising inflation, Kharge said the Centre is not concerned about the rising unemployment.</p>.<p>“This government has failed in everything. Only talk, they are not concerned about people, other than talks,” he added. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>