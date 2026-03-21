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Modi govt has neither direction nor strategy, just empty rhetoric: Rahul Gandhi

He also claimed that while the government offers “empty rhetoric” and maintains that everything is “normal”, the reality is that the rising costs of daily items will impact every household.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 13:46 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 13:46 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

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