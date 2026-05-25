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Modi govt has sprinkled petrol to burn common people's savings: Mallikarjun Kharge lashes out at BJP

Petrol and diesel prices went up by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday. This is the fourth rise in less than two weeks because global oil prices are high.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 06:15 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 06:15 IST
politicsBJPNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeIndia PoliticsfuelOildieselPetrolmodi

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