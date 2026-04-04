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Modi govt hiding reality of foreign surveillance: Rahul Gandhi flags 'security risk'

He said Modi government is putting the security of every Indian at risk by attempting to "cover up its own failures" and concealing the reality of foreign surveillance.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 08:44 IST
India NewsChinaRahul GandhiIndiaLok Sabha

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