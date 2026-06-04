Modi govt in panic mode on current economic situation: Congress

<p>The Congress on Thursday claimed the Modi government is in "panic mode" and "under siege" from within its ecosystem on the current economic situation. </p><p>It asserted that the real problem is that private corporate investment is very tepid within the country.</p><p>In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh cited a media channel claim that the Centre is planning to issue an ordinance amending the Income Tax Act to completely eliminate the 12.5% long-term capital gains tax on investments made by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Indian government securities, as he attacked the government.</p>.<p>"The Modi government is clearly in panic mode and is under siege from within its ecosystem on the current economic situation," Ramesh said. </p>.'Would've loved to see at least one woman': Congress veteran Margaret Alva flags disparity in D K Shivakumar Cabinet.<p>According to a news flash by a TV channel that is plugged into the ruling establishment, the Modi government is planning to issue an ordinance amending the Income Tax Act to completely eliminate the 12.5% long-term capital gains tax on investments made by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Indian government securities, he said.</p>.<p>This rate was fixed in the Union Budget of July 2024, Ramesh pointed out.</p>.<p>He claimed the "real problem" is that private corporate investment is very tepid within India.</p>.<p>Those who can and must invest in India are either investing abroad or postponing investments at home, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.</p>.<p>"Corporate earnings are at record highs, but yet the rate of private corporate investment as a % of GDP has actually declined in a marked manner. Band-aid ordinances may provide headlines but are no substitute for addressing the structural causes of depressed rates of private corporate investment," Ramesh said.</p>.<p>These include stagnation in real wages, sharpening income and wealth inequalities, ever-increasing concentration of economic power in sector after sector, and an intimidatory atmosphere created by the misuse of investigative agencies, he added.</p>.<p>"Allowing imports from China to keep growing has only added to domestic investment woes," the Congress leader said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>