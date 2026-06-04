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Modi govt in panic mode on current economic situation: Congress

'The Modi government is clearly in panic mode and is under siege from within its ecosystem on the current economic situation,' Ramesh said.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 08:43 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 08:43 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsEconomy

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