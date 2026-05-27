Modi govt integrating poverty alleviation schemes with technology: Amit Shah

<p>New Delhi: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Thursday welcomed the second phase of SARTHAK-PDS' scheme and said the Modi government is integrating poverty alleviation schemes with technology to make them more transparent and convenient.</p>.<p>Shah said the Union Cabinet has approved Rs 25,530 crore for SARTHAK-PDS Phase-2 on Wednesday.</p>.'Modi Government reviving Gandhi’s vision for rural upliftment': Amit Shah.<p>In a post on X, he said that through high-tech systems such as Al-enabled beneficiary registry creation, GPS tracking and QR code tagging, 100 per cent benefits of affordable grains and other schemes will be delivered to the poor.</p>.<p>"Additionally, provisions have been made to provide economic support for the increasing logistic costs of states and to increase the remuneration of ration shops," he said.</p>.<p>"The Modi government is equipping poverty alleviation schemes with technology to make them more transparent and convenient," Shah posted on X.</p>.<p>The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the five-year extension of the 'SARTHAK-PDS' scheme with a Rs 25,530 crore outlay through March 2031, aiming to overhaul the public distribution infrastructure through technology-led reforms.</p>.Cabinet approves five-year extension of SARTHAK-PDS scheme with Rs 25,530 crore outlay .<p>The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also cleared a revision to the norms governing central assistance to states and Union territories for intra-state movement and handling of food grains, as well as fair price shop (FPS) dealers' margins, while retaining the existing funding pattern.</p>.<p>SARTHAK-PDS merges two existing programmes assistance for intra-state food grain movement and FPS dealer margins under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and the SMART-PDS modernisation scheme into a unified framework aimed at strengthening last-mile delivery and curbing leakages. </p>