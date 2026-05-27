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Modi govt integrating poverty alleviation schemes with technology: Amit Shah

Shah said the Union Cabinet has approved Rs 25,530 crore for SARTHAK-PDS Phase-2.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 18:28 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 18:28 IST
India NewsAmit ShahTechnologyNarendra Modi

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