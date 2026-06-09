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Modi govt intoxicated by power: Congress on reduction in number of subsidised LPG gas cylinder refills

The Congress president said the LPG prices have been hiked repeatedly and 5.56 crore beneficiaries are unable to afford refills.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:14 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:14 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeLPGMGNREGAGas CylinderModi Governmentpradhan mantri ujjwala yojana

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