Modi govt is weak, could fall in August: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday claimed that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was "weak" and could "fall" as early as next month.

Prasad made the prediction at a function here, organised to mark 28 years of the party he had floated by splitting the Janata Dal.

The ailing septuagenarian, who spoke in a weak voice for less than 10 minutes, with younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav by his side, said, “The Modi government is weak. It can fall any time. It can fall in August”.