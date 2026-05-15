'Modi-Govt-Made crisis': Opposition slams govt over hike in fuel prices

<p>New Delhi: Opposition on Friday slammed the Modi government over the hike in fuel prices with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> claiming that the common people are paying the price for the dispensation's mistakes from their own pockets.</p><p>Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> posted on 'X', "The Modi government's mistake, The public will pay the price. The Rs 3 shock has already arrived, the rest of the recovery will be done in installments."</p>.<p>Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the "major reason for the economic crisis" is due to the "leadership crisis" in the Modi government as also the "lack of visionary thinking, and incompetence that is overflowing to the brim".</p><p>"This crisis is a Modi-Govt-Made crisis. The common people of the country are paying the price for it from their own pockets on petrol, diesel, and LPG. When diesel prices rise, it creates a Cascading Effect of inflation across the entire country. From industries to household budgets and farmers -- everyone is badly affected," he said.</p><p>Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh shared an illustration of himself riding a bicycle, with the caption in Hindi, "If one has to move forward, then a bicycle is the only option." The cycle is Samajwadi Party's election symbol.</p><p>Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien said, "first they loot your vote, then they kick you where it hurts. Pathetically predictable. Diesel and petrol prices hiked. Will the Bengal government reduce VAT on petrol and diesel now that there’s a Delhi-controlled government which doesn’t have to worry about funds being blocked by the Centre?"</p>.Major reason for economic crisis in India is Modi govt's leadership crisis: Mallikarjun Kharge after fuel hike.<p>Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said for years when international oil prices were soft or declining, the Congress had been urging that those benefits should be passed on to consumers and that domestic prices of gas, petrol, and diesel should be reduced. </p><p>"That, however, did not happen and consumers were fleeced...This is bound to lead to further inflation that is now projected to be close to 6 per cent for this financial year. Growth estimates will be lowered considerably," he said.</p><p>Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala claimed that over the last 11 years, the Modi government collected Rs 43 lakh crores by taxing petrol and diesel, which comes to Rs 1,000 crore a day since 2014. He said the vicious design of the BJP government is to raise fuel prices on the conclusion of elections every time.</p><p>CPI General Secretary D Raja said the fuel price hike would push crores of Indians into deeper economic distress. </p><p>"This crisis is the outcome of Prime Minister Modi’s disastrous foreign policy and his complete surrender of India’s strategic autonomy before the United States and Donald Trump. India was pressured into cutting energy imports from Russia and Iran, weakening our energy security and exposing the country to global shocks and manipulation," he said.</p>