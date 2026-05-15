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'Modi-Govt-Made crisis': Opposition slams govt over hike in fuel prices

Gandhi said, 'The Modi government's mistake, The public will pay the price.'
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeAkhilesh Yadavfuel price hike

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