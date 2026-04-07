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Modi govt perpetuating system of exclusion: RaGa seeks answers on contracts for 'Bahujan' entrepreneurs

He asserted that the question is straightforward -- why are Bahujan entrepreneurs being excluded from the country's largest public contracts.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 07:06 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 07:06 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsModi Government

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