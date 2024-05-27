Modi govt 'playing with' national security, youth's future by bringing in Agnipath scheme: Congress

Last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Prime Minister Modi had 'betrayed' the youth dreaming of serving the country by 'forcibly' imposing the Agnipath scheme and asserted than an INDIA bloc government will ensure justice for them.

Gandhi shared a video of his recent interaction on a tempo with some youth, who wanted to join the armed forces but could not do so because of the Agnipath scheme being introduced.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stoutly defended the Agnipath scheme, saying there cannot be a more attractive scheme for the youth as it offers guarantee of a full-term job for 'agniveers' who retire following a four-year tenure in the armed forces.