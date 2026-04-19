Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi govt releases FAQs for clarity on women's reservation bill

The FAQs came amid the Opposition's claim that in the name of women quota, the government was trying to carry out delimitation on its own will based on 2011 census.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 06:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 April 2026, 06:16 IST
India NewspoliticsNarendra ModiLok Sabhadelimitation

Follow us on :

Follow Us