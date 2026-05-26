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Modi govt sets up High-Level Committee to study illegal immigration-driven demography change

The committee, which has five other members, has been given a deadline of one year to submit the report.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 12:08 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 12:08 IST
Amit ShahIndiaNarendra Modidemographics

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