Modi govt & transporters reach agreement to resume work immediately; appeal made for truck drivers to call off stir

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday reached an agreement with transporters that transport workers would resume work immediately, news agency ANI reported.
An appeal has been made for truck drivers to resume functioning as well.
The news came after a meeting of the Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla, with the protestors.
Ajay Bhalla said, "We had a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives, govt want to say that the new rule has not been implemented yet, we all want to say that before implementing Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106/2, we will have a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives and then only we will take a decision."
The protests taking place across India are over a stringent provision in the new criminal law involving hit-and-run cases. There have been fears of fuel supply disruptions over the protests with several states seeing long queues outside fuel pumps.
A government official, however, remarked that there is no need to fear since the provision in the new criminal law is only applicable if someone does not inform the police and attempt to flee after a hit-and-run.