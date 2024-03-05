Modi govt trying to use SBI to bulldoze SC judgement on electoral bonds: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the State Bank of India moving the Supreme Court to seek more time to disclose electoral bond details, alleging that the Modi government is using the largest bank of the country as a shield to hide its 'dubious dealings'.

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties. In its verdict last month, the top court directed the SBI to furnish the details to the poll panel by March 6.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress' position on the electoral bonds scheme is that it is 'opaque, undemocratic and destroyed the level playing field'.