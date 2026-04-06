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Modi govt's handling of 'LPG crisis' is like it dealt with Covid pandemic; puts burden on poor: Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked why it is always the poor who perish first in every crisis and urged people to not remain silent.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 08:47 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 08:47 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiCovid-19Indian PoliticsNarendra ModiLPG

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