Modi guarantees have failed earlier, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Mumbai: Describing Narendra Modi as a “highly individualistic person”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the prime minister is talking about guarantees which constantly fail.

Kharge, who is the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said “Modi ki guarantee” - which is the slogan that he had given, is just another false promise. “The prime minister talks about Modi ki guarantee…he does not talk about BJP ki guarantee…he is a highly individualistic person,” Kharge said at a training camp organised by the Maharashtra Congress at the hill station of Lonavala in Pune, which he addressed online.

“For 10 years, we have been seeing that his assurances have failed…he spoke of black money and Rs 15 lakh in every Indian’s account, did you all get?…he spoke about two crore jobs, has that happened?…he spoke of doubling farmers’ include, did it happen,” said Kharge.