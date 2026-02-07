Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Modi has surrendered and compromised': Congress slams BJP over India-USA trade deal

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said his "preliminary view" is that the framework deal is "heavily tilted in favour of the US and the asymmetry is obvious".
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 14:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiJairam Ramesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us