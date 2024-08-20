Modi heading 'minority' govt, can't function without JD(U), TDP support: Congress chief Kharge

Speaking at an event in Mumbai organised to mark the 80th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Kharge emphasised the I.N.D.I.A. alliance gave a befitting reply to the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha polls and restricted its seat tally to 240, well below the 272 majority mark and down from 303 in 2019.