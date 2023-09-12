Home
Modi interacts with PMO, MEA officials, staff on their G20 experience

Last Updated 12 September 2023, 17:18 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met officials and staff of his office for a debriefing on their experiences from the G20 Summit, sources said.

Then he went impromptu to the Sushma Swaraj Bhavan to meet and interact with all levels of staff, including officers, of the Ministry of External Affairs, they said, adding that he spoke to them on their G20 experience.

The two-day summit under India's presidency ended on Sunday, and it was largely seen to be hugely successful as the bloc put out a unanimous joint statement touching on a range of issues, including the war in Ukraine.

Modi's leadership drew praise from world leaders.

(Published 12 September 2023, 17:18 IST)
