<p>Mumbai: As he engaged in bilateral talks with visiting French President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emmanuel-macron">Emmanuel Macron</a> in Mumbai, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>involved revolutionary freedom fighter and Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar even as he announced that Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre would be opened in France. </p><p>"To bring Indian culture closer to the people of France, we are going to open the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center in France soon," Modi said during his meeting with Macron at the Lok Bhavan at Malabar Hill in Mumbai. </p><p>Swami Vivekananda (January 12, 1863 to July 4, 1902), the legendary monk and philosopher, had travelled to Paris in 1900 to attend the Congress of the History of Religions.</p><p>Modi also invoked Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (May 28, 1883, February 26, 1966) when he recalled his visit to Marseille, a port city in southern France.</p><p>"Marseille is the city where our Indian soldiers set foot in Europe in the first World War. The story of his bravery is still remembered in many parts of Europe. And this is the same city where freedom fighter Veer Savarkar jumped into the sea to escape from the grip of the British. This step of his was a symbol of his unwavering resolve for the freedom of India. I had the opportunity to remember and pay my respects to him in Marseille last year," said Modi.</p><p>The Prime Minister also stressed on the need for enhancing cultural and people-to-people ties between India and France. </p><p>"Both India and France are ancient and prosperous civilizations. We value our cultural and people-to-people ties very much. We're very happy that Yuge Yuge Bharat Museum is a collaborative effort. And now also in the National Maritime Heritage Complex of Lothal, we're going to collaborate with France," the Prime Minister said. </p>