Modi-led NDA govt must tackle unemployment, especially in unorganised sector: NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

He said being a coalition government, one should not believe that there will not be any reforms and they will be only populism. 'I think all the three parties (BJP, TDP and JDU) who are coming together are pro-reform parties. And therefore, the pace reforms can and perhaps will continue, as in the last 10 years,' he said.