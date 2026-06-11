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Modi-Macron talks in France to focus on defence and nuclear energy

The prime minister is set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsFranceEmmanuel MacronDefenceNuclearmodi

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