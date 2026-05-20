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Modi, Meloni hold wide-ranging talks on trade, defence, energy

Modi also met Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and discussed about enhancing ties between the two nations.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 11:24 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Modi, Meloni hold wide-ranging talks on trade, defence, energy

In one line
Indian PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni discuss trade, defence, and energy cooperation during Modi's five-nation tour.
Key highlights
Bilateral trade focus
Modi and Meloni discussed enhancing bilateral trade, with current volumes at €14.25 billion and a target of €20 billion by 2029.
Defence and technology
The leaders explored cooperation in defence, clean energy, technology, AI, critical minerals, space, and nuclear energy.
Strategic partnership review
The visit aimed to review the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a roadmap for future cooperation.
Diaspora and education ties
India's diaspora in Italy numbers 186,833, with over 5,100 Indian students studying in Italian universities.
IMEC corridor emphasis
Modi's visit prioritised strengthening the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) for regional connectivity.
Key statistics
€14.25 billion
Bilateral trade volume
€20 billion
Target bilateral trade by 2029
186,833
Indian diaspora in Italy
5,100
Indian students in Italy
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 20 May 2026, 11:24 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiItalyGiorgia Meloni

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