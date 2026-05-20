Modi, Meloni hold wide-ranging talks on trade, defence, energy

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Indian PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni discuss trade, defence, and energy cooperation during Modi's five-nation tour.
Key highlights
• Bilateral trade focus
Modi and Meloni discussed enhancing bilateral trade, with current volumes at €14.25 billion and a target of €20 billion by 2029.
• Defence and technology
The leaders explored cooperation in defence, clean energy, technology, AI, critical minerals, space, and nuclear energy.
• Strategic partnership review
The visit aimed to review the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a roadmap for future cooperation.
• Diaspora and education ties
India's diaspora in Italy numbers 186,833, with over 5,100 Indian students studying in Italian universities.
• IMEC corridor emphasis
Modi's visit prioritised strengthening the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) for regional connectivity.
Key statistics
€14.25 billion
Bilateral trade volume
€20 billion
Target bilateral trade by 2029
186,833
Indian diaspora in Italy
5,100
Indian students in Italy
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Published 20 May 2026, 11:24 IST