Modi, Meloni hold wide-ranging talks on trade, defence, energy

Indian PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni discuss trade, defence, and energy cooperation during Modi's five-nation tour.

In one line

Key highlights

• Bilateral trade focus Modi and Meloni discussed enhancing bilateral trade, with current volumes at €14.25 billion and a target of €20 billion by 2029.

• Defence and technology The leaders explored cooperation in defence, clean energy, technology, AI, critical minerals, space, and nuclear energy.

• Strategic partnership review The visit aimed to review the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a roadmap for future cooperation.

• Diaspora and education ties India's diaspora in Italy numbers 186,833, with over 5,100 Indian students studying in Italian universities.