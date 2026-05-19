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'Modi mere propagandist': Mallikarjun Kharge's sharp attack at PM after 2nd fuel price hike

Kharge claimed that Modi has “set the stage” for the hike by “preaching” about savings and “shifting the burden of their failures” onto the public.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:34 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:34 IST
IndiaNarendra ModiMallikarjun Khargefuel price hike

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