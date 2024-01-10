Modi most successful Indian PM, greatest global leader: Mukesh Ambani

As chief minister of Gujarat, Modi used to say "Bharat ke vikas ke liye Gujarat ka vikas (Gujarat's development for India's development), helping make the country's growth engine," he said.

"Now as Prime Minister of India, your mission is - Duniya ke Vikas ke liye Bharat ka Vikas (India's development for the good of the world). You are working on the mantra of global good and make India the world's growth engine."

The story of Modi's journey from Gujarat to the global stage in just two decades is nothing short of a modern epic, he said. "The Modi era will take India to new summits of prosperity, progress and glory."

Ambani said his oil-to-telecom conglomerate invested over $150 billion in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in the last 10 years. Of this, more than one-third has been invested in Gujarat alone.