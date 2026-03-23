<p>New Delhi: Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivraj-singh-chauhan">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a> on Monday praised Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> as “not just a person but an idea and an institution” as he completed 8,931 days in public office.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> headquarters in New Delhi, Chouhan said Modi has become the longest-serving head of an elected government in India, surpassing former Sikkim chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pawan-kumar-chamling">Pawan Kumar Chamling</a>.</p>.<p>The senior BJP leader described Modi as a tireless leader who has set an example of dedication in public life.</p>.<p>“Modi ji is not just a person, he is an idea, an institution. While completing the highest number of days in public office is a significant milestone, what is even more remarkable is his unwavering commitment to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/public-welfare">public welfare</a>,” he said.</p>.<p>Chouhan said nationalism has been the core driving force behind Modi’s leadership. “In every role, the core inspiration I have seen in him is nationalism -- nation first, nation above all. He is a true devotee of Mother India and a servant of the people,” he said.</p>.<p>Recalling the pre-2014 period, Chouhan said Modi emerged as a “symbol of trust” during a time marked by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/corruption">corruption</a> and public disillusionment. “I remember the dark days of 2011-13, when scams and corruption were widespread and people were disillusioned.</p>.Parliament Budget Session Live | India stands on side of peace and dialogue: PM Modi on West Asia conflict.<p> In that darkness, Narendra Modi emerged as a symbol of faith and trust,” he said.</p>.<p>He added that the belief that “good days are coming” gained traction, culminating in the BJP forming a majority government in 2014. Chouhan said Modi’s leadership ushered in a new phase of development.</p>.<p>“What once seemed impossible began to happen -- highways, airports, ports, railways, metros, and even discussions on bullet trains,” he said.</p><p>Listing key initiatives, he said schemes like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/make-in-india">Make in India</a>, Stand-Up India, and Start-Up India boosted investment and public confidence.</p><p>Highlighting women’s empowerment, he said initiatives such as the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ programme have made significant progress.</p><p>“The target of three crore was achieved ahead of schedule, and now the goal is six crore. Women’s empowerment has entered a new phase, including 33 percent reservation in legislatures,” he said.</p>.Opposition states stalling PM-named welfare schemes: Agriculture Min Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleges.<p>On national security, Chouhan said the government has taken strong action against terrorism, including surgical strikes and airstrikes.</p>.<p>“We are friendly to the world but firm, gentle like a flower for the good and hard like a thunderbolt for enemies. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naxalism">Naxalism</a> is nearing its end,” he said. He added long-standing issues have now been resolved.</p>.<p>“‘One nation cannot have two flags, two constitutions, two heads’ once felt like a slogan. Even the Ram temple seemed distant,” he said.</p>.<p>“But today, the Ram temple has been built in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a>, and Article 370 has been abrogated. What seemed impossible has been made possible,” Chouhan added.</p>.<p>He also described Modi as a “social reformer” and an “exceptional listener” who has maintained a direct connection with people.</p><p>“A prosperous, strong, self-reliant and developed India — this dream will be fulfilled under his leadership,” he said, adding that leaders like Modi emerge only after long cycles in history.</p>