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Modi not just a person but an idea, an institution: Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan described Modi as a “social reformer” and an “exceptional listener” who has maintained a direct connection with people.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 14:54 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 14:54 IST
India NewsBJPNarendra ModiChief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

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