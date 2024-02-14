Modi pushes ahead with Mideast-Europe corridor despite conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to continue working on a major trade corridor linking India through the Middle East to Europe, despite the widening regional conflict stemming from the war between Israel and Hamas.

Modi met with UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, where the war and conflict in the Red Sea featured heavily in discussions, according to India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

Both leaders agreed, though, to take the first step to operationalize part of the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, or IMEC, he said.