Modi returns, without meeting Trump, belying former US Prez's claim

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi after his three-day visit to Delaware and New York without meeting former American President Donald Trump, belying the claim of the Republican Party’s nominee. Presidential elections in United States will be held on November 5.

New Delhi avoided a meeting between the prime minister and any of the candidates of the US presidential elections to avoid any controversy that could go against the spirit of the bipartisan support in the American Congress for its growing relations with Washington DC.

Modi had a bilateral meeting with outgoing United States President Joe Biden, who hosted him at his residence in Greenville, Delaware. He and Biden also joined Fumio Kishida and Anthony Albanese, the Japanese and Australian prime ministers, for the 4th summit of the Quad before flying to New York, where he addressed a conclave of Indian Americans apart from speaking at the United Nations Summit of the Future. He also had a few bilateral meetings with the leaders of other nations, before flying back to New Delhi.