Modi rides religious wave in bid to clinch third term in power

The Ram temple ceremony marked the completion of one of the most significant items on the to-do list of the BJP, which for decades has promised to build a temple on a site that Hindu devotees believe to be the birthplace of the deity Ram, and where they say a Hindu temple once stood.

Hindu activists destroyed the mosque in 1992, resulting in nationwide riots in which thousands, mainly Muslims, were killed. Construction on the temple began in 2020, a year after the Supreme Court handed a Hindu trust ownership of the land.

Critics of Modi say the temple project has exploited India’s divisions and marginalized Muslims and other minorities, while eroding India’s tradition of secularism and pluralism dating back to its independence in 1947.

According to the most recent census, Hindus comprise 80 per cent of India’s population, while Muslims account for around 14 per cent. Yet a 2021 Pew Research Center study found that around two-thirds of both Hindus and Muslims see themselves as very different from each other, and the two groups don’t often mix.

“What is the future of India as a pluralistic society?” Verniers asked. “There are very few voices today to openly speak in deference of the notion of pluralism in which citizens of different religious affiliations would share equal rights.”

There was little in the way of meaningful pushback against Modi and his consecration of the temple this week. Foreign observers largely remained quiet during Monday’s event, while a handful offered words of congratulation.

Modi’s political opposition, led by the Indian National Congress, didn’t release any official statement surrounding the ceremony, though many opposition leaders declined to attend the event.

Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, led a “harmony rally” across the city of Kolkata, criticizing the Ayodhya ceremony for ignoring the “tragic deaths across the country” sparked by the mosque’s destruction.

Without a stronger opposition movement coalescing in the coming months, the BJP was headed for a win comparable to the last two elections, each of which handed Modi victories by considerable margins, said Neelanjan Sircar, an author and also a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research.

“If there are big changes or barring something certainly coming together for the opposition, I would say we are very much looking at numbers similar to 2014 and 2019,” Sircar said by phone.