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‘Modi-Shah reign will end’: Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP losing ground

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener also accused the ruling party of losing control over public discourse on social media.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 17:22 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 17:22 IST
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