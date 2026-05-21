Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi, Amit Shah and RSS ‘traitors’, warns of ‘economic storm’

<p>Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp broadside on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS, terming them “traitors” who are destroying all constitutional institutions and have sold the country to select industrialists. </p>.<p>He also targeted the Union government over its handling of the economy amid the West Asia war, warning that an “economic storm is coming our way”.</p>.<p>Addressing an event in his Raebareli constituency, Rahul accused the PM of “attacking the Constitution 24 hours a day”.</p>.<p>“Those who disregard the Constitution are called traitors…..I have no hesitation in saying this,” he said.</p>.<p>“When RSS workers come to your homes and talk about Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, you must tell them that their organisation, Modi and Shah are traitors. They have worked towards selling our country and attacked our Constitution, Ambedkarji and Mahatma Gandhi,” he said after unveiling a statue of Veera Pasi, a Dalit icon. </p>.<p>Rahul asserted that he would never apologise for his remarks on the RSS under any circumstances.</p>.'Stop giving toffees, start taking action': Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over viral 'Melodi' moment .<p>The senior Congress leader said while the country has been facing several economic problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is handing out candy in Italy. Rahul’s attack — during the second day of a visit to his home constituency — came after Italian PM Giorgia Meloni posted a video of Modi gifting her a packet of Melody toffees.</p>.<p>“The youth is in depression…exams are cancelled…there is no gas…fuel prices are increasing…and Indian PM is offering toffee to Meloni…reels are being made,” Rahul told reporters.</p>.<p>Referring to the crisis in the fuel sector due to the West Asia war, Rahul alleged that some industrialists are still exporting fuel. “It must be stopped….the people of the country need fuel now,” he added.</p>.<p>“An economic storm is coming our way, and our Prime Minister is busy handing out candies in Italy! Farmers, youth, women, labourers and small traders are in tears — the PM is laughing and making reels, while the BJP leaders are clapping along,” he wrote on X in Hindi.</p>.<p>Rahul said the government would not be able to protect the people from the coming crisis, the impact of which will be visible in two to three months. “Stop distributing toffees and start taking action…arrange fertilisers for the farmers,” he said later while addressing a gathering in neighbouring Amethi.</p>.<p>(With PIT inputs)</p>