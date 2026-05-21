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Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi, Amit Shah and RSS ‘traitors’, warns of ‘economic storm’

He also targeted the Union government over its handling of the economy amid the West Asia war, warning that an “economic storm is coming our way”.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 01:18 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 01:18 IST
India NewsAmit ShahRahul GandhiNarendra Modi

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