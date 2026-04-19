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PM Modi slams 'anti-women' Congress after Bill defeat

Modi said that the government brought the Bills with a “clear” intent, with an aim to empower women and provide equal opportunities to all states.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 22:23 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 22:23 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

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