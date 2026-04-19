PM Modi slams 'anti-women' Congress after Bill defeat

<p>NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday likened the defeat of the delimitation Bill for early implementation of women’s reservation with “foeticide” committed by the INDIA bloc parties to stall empowerment of women. </p>.<p>In a televised address, a day after the delimitation Bill tied to the women’s quota was voted out in the Lok Sabha, the PM slammed the Opposition and “apologised” to the women of India. “We may not have got 66% of the votes, but we are blessed with 100% support of the women,” he said. </p>.<p>Calling the Congress “anti-reform” and “anti-women”, Modi said the grand old party was opposed to several policies like Uniform Civil Code, One Nation One Election, SIR, CAA, and financial policies like GST and unified digital payments.</p>.<p>“The Congress opposed a move to chase illegal immigrants, they opposed the SIR, Waqf reform and the CAA. They kept the idea of OBC reservation hanging for 40 years, they kept the One Rank One Pension idea for 40 years...The Congress has caused several losses,” the Prime Minister said. </p>.<p>Nari Shakti (women’s power) and the country’s benefits have to take the hit, Modi said, adding that it was “very sad” to see that when the Bill was defeated. “These guys were celebrating and banging the bench…That was not just a bang on the table, it was an attack on the self-respect of the women of the country,” Modi said. </p>.<p>He added that the amendment to the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023 was meant to grant women their long-pending rights, which has been delayed for 40 years, from the next Lok Sabha election in<br>2029. </p>.PM Modi Speech Highlights | We might not have had 66% votes in LS but we have the support of 100% women: PM.<p>Modi said that the government brought the Bills with a “clear” intent, with an aim to empower women and provide equal opportunities to all states. “Congress wants to fan hatred in the name of delimitation and wants to divide the country,” he alleged. </p>.<p>He also took aim at all the Opposition parties and said that apart from Congress, the DMK, the TMC and the SP are the “culprits of the constitution and women empowerment”. </p>.<p>“The Congress has always hated the idea of women’s reservation. But the other parties, too, have done the women a disfavour,” he said. </p>.<p>Modi alleged that the Opposition parties have “lied” to their own states. “The DMK could have ensured more seats for Tamil Nadu, but lost this chance. The TMC, too, could have had more seats for Bengal,” he said. </p>.<p>Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, Modi said the party too could have cleaned their image of an “anti-women party”. “The SP has forgotten Lohia long back, but could have cleared their name,” he said. </p>