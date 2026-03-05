Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi speaks to Macron on West Asia; discusses shared concern, seeks return to dialogue

After his telephonic conversation with Macron, Modi said they will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 14:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 14:02 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIranIsraelFranceEmmanuel MacronNarendra ModiWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us