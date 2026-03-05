<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Thursday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia, and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy.</p>.<p>After his telephonic conversation with Macron, Modi said they will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.</p>.'Utterly reprehensible': India's opposition parties condemn Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing .<p>“Spoke with my friend President Emmanuel Macron today. We discussed our shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy.</p>.<p>“We will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region," Modi said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The conflict in West Asia began after the US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.</p>.<p>Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks targeting Israeli and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.</p>.<p>In the last few days, the conflict has widened significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both sides.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Modi spoke to eight leaders of West Asia since the beginning of the military conflict, before speaking to Macron on Thursday. </p>