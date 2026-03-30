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Modi speaks to Netherlands PM; discusses West Asia situation

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders also discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Netherlands ties.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNetherlands

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