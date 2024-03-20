Modi speaks to Putin and Zelenskyy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday and reiterated New Delhi’s position on the conflict between the two nations.

Modi congratulated Putin on his victory in the recent presidential elections that ensured his fifth term as the president of Russia.

Though the United States and the other nations in the West as well as the European Union questioned the credibility of the elections in Russia, Modi wished Putin the best, and the two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts towards further strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries in the years to come, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi.