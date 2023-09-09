Modi to chair sessions on 'One Earth', 'One Family', 'One Future' during G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the sessions on ‘One Earth’, ‘One Family’ and ‘One Future’ during the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday.
“This is the first-ever G20 Summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days,” Modi posted on X on Friday. “It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development.”
India’s G20 presidency commenced on December 1 last year and would formally come to its end on November 30 this year.
The prime minister stated that the theme of India’s G20 presidency – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future” was rooted in its cultural ethos and it deeply resonated with its view that the whole world was one family.
“India’s G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We actively voiced the developmental concerns of the Global South.”
He said that the three sessions, which he would chair during the two-day summit, would cover a range of issues of prime concern to the world community, including furthering strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth.
“We seek to accelerate progress of SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future and strengthen Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century,” added the prime minister.
He said that India, during its G20 presidency, had attached immense priority to futuristic sectors such as technological transformation and digital public infrastructure.