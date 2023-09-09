Modi to chair sessions on 'One Earth', 'One Family', 'One Future' during G20 summit

The prime minister stated that the theme of India’s G20 presidency – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future” was rooted in its cultural ethos and it deeply resonated with its view that the whole world was one family.

“India’s G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We actively voiced the developmental concerns of the Global South.”

He said that the three sessions, which he would chair during the two-day summit, would cover a range of issues of prime concern to the world community, including furthering strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth.

“We seek to accelerate progress of SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future and strengthen Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century,” added the prime minister.

He said that India, during its G20 presidency, had attached immense priority to futuristic sectors such as technological transformation and digital public infrastructure.