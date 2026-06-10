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Modi, Trump may meet in France next week

Officials from the two governments are exploring the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Modi and Trump in France.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 16:37 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 16:37 IST
India NewsUSFranceNarendra ModiDonald TrumpG7

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