Modi, Trump may meet in France next week

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump may have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit and the associated meetings, which French President Emmanuel Macron will host next week.</p><p>Officials from the two governments are exploring the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Modi and Trump in France. Such a meeting will be the second between the two leaders after Trump’s return as the 47th US president in January 2025. Modi had met Trump at White House on February 13.</p><p>If Modi and Trump meet on the sidelines of the G7 summits and associated outreach events, they are likely to discuss the proposed India-US trade deal and India’s energy imports from the US. Modi is also likely to convey New Delhi’s concerns over the challenges faced by legitimate travellers from India to the US due to the changes brought in by the Trump administration in the visa regimes, a source told DH on Wednesday.</p><p>Modi will be undertaking an official visit to Nice in France from June 13 to 14, when he will hold a bilateral meeting with Macron. He will then visit Slovakia from June 14 to 16. He is likely to return to France between June 16 and 19 to attend an outreach event that the G7 leaders will hold with counterparts from Kenya, South Africa, Brazil and India, on the sidelines of the summit of the bloc in Évian-les-Bains. The Prime Minister will also have some bilateral engagements in Paris during the second leg of his visit to France.</p><p>Trump will attend the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains in eastern France.</p><p>A bilateral meeting will also allow Modi and Trump to discuss the situation in West Asia, particularly the implications of the conflict between Iran, on one side, and Israel and the US, on the other, on the energy security of India, the source said in New Delhi.</p><p>Trump’s tariff war against India, his move to force India to stop buying oil from Russia, his repeated claims – despite denials from New Delhi – about mediating a truce between India and Pakistan to end the cross-border military flare-up between the two South Asian neighbours, and his bonhomie with the civil-military leaders of Pakistan stressed New Delhi’s ties with Washington, DC, over the past one year.</p><p>Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, recently visited India to iron out the wrinkles in the bilateral relations. Rubio called on Modi and invited him, on behalf of the US president, for another visit to Washington, DC, later this year. He also had a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. </p><p>Trump had invited Modi to have a brief stopover in Washington, DC, while flying from Alberta, Canada, where both had attended the G7 summit in June 2025, to Zagreb in Croatia. But with Trump then hosting Pakistan Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, whom New Delhi had accused of provoking the April 22, 2025 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir with an incendiary speech, the Prime Minister turned down the invitation from the US president. </p>